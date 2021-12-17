Home  >  Life

Giant Lantern Festival muling magniningning sa Pampanga

Posted at Dec 17 2021 08:17 PM

Muling kikislap ang mga higanteng parol sa inaabangang Giant Lantern Festival sa Pampanga. Mas sasaya pa ang Christmas bonding dahil papayagan ulit ang face-to-face at group and drive-in viewing. Nagpa-Patrol, Gracie Rutao. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 17 Disyembre 2021
    

