Baclaran vendors hinatiran ng pang-Noche Buena

Posted at Dec 15 2021 11:42 PM

Unti-unti nang nakababalik sa habapbuhay ang mga street vendor sa Baclaran. Pero hindi madali na makabangon sa kanilang pinagdaanan matapos ang higit 1 taong pandemya. Sila ang hinatiran ng tulong pang-Noche Buena ng ABS-CBN Foundation. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 15 Disyembre 2021

