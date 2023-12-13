Home  >  Life

Paskong dekorasyon sa iba-ibang lugar kumukutikutitap

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2023 09:09 PM

Christmas around the world ang tema ng Paskong dekorasyon sa Oriental Mindoro at Cebu. Agaw-pansin naman sa Davao City ang kanilang Christmas police mobile. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 13 Disyembre 2023

