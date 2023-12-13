Home > Life Paskong dekorasyon sa iba-ibang lugar kumukutikutitap ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2023 09:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Christmas around the world ang tema ng Paskong dekorasyon sa Oriental Mindoro at Cebu. Agaw-pansin naman sa Davao City ang kanilang Christmas police mobile. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 13 Disyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, regions, regional news Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news regions regional news Pasko Christmas decorations Oriental Mindoro Cebu Davao City