Beatrice Luigi Gomez nagtapos sa top 5 ng Miss Universe 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2021 07:39 PM

Kinoronahang Miss Universe 2021 ang pambato ng India na si Harnaaz Sandhu. Nagtapos naman sa top 5 si Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Disyembre 2021

