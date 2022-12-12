Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Kwento ni Marc Logan: Nakakaaliw na eksena sa Christmas party patok sa netizens

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 09:37 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hindi pa natatapos ang mga Christmas party! Alamin natin ang ilang make-up transformation pati ang mga nakakaaliw na eksena sa Christmas party kung saan mga bonggang costume ang inirampa. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Disyembre 2022 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Mga Kwento ni Marc Logan   MKML   Christmas party   funny video   netizens   social media   Marc Logan   Streetboys  