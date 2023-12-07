Watch more on iWantTFC

More than 800 Belen sets can be seen in the Belen Museum in Marikina City, with some even coming from abroad.



The Belen depictions feature creations from the Philippines and also from countries such as Mexico, Italy, Spain, Portugal, China, Rome, Bolivia, Guatemala, Bethlehem, Australia and Africa.



The Belen are made from resin, glass, plastic, stones, wood and indigenous materials.



Visitors get to enjoy the museum's slate of different takes on the birth of Jesus Christ, with some being the smallest or largest of the said collection.



These Belens are a personal collection of one of the relatives of the owners of Marikina River Banks, according to Hilda Perra, one of the personnel of Marikina River Banks.



She said it was first opened to the public in 2013.

It was closed during the pandemic but it resumed operations in 2022.



The museum management usually open the Belen museum during the "ber" months until February.

It is open to the public from Fridays to Sundays and a minimal fee is charged to visitors. — Report from Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News