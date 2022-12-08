Pinoy teens prefer gifts over cash for Christmas: Veritas

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Most Filipino teenagers would rather unbox gifts than receive cash this Christmas, according to a survey conducted by Radio Veritas.

In a survey of 1,200 Filipino respondents conducted from November 1-30, 58 of respondents aged 13-20 said they would like to receive gifts in kind this holiday season, while 17 percent said they would rather get cash gifts.

In contrast, 53 percent of young adults aged 21-39 said they would rather receive cash, while 25 percent said they would like to unwrap Christmas presents.

In the 40-60 year old age group, 35 percent said they would like to receive cash, while another 35 percent wanted gifts. Among the elderly (61 years old and above), 34 percent said they would rather receive cash gifts, while 31 percent said they prefer gifts in kind.

The survey had a +/- 3 percent margin of error, according to the Catholic Church-run broadcaster. Answers were obtained through “a text-based and online data gathering process from an existing database of previous face-to-face on-ground interviews,” they said.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Catholic Media Network president Fr. Francis Lucas said younger people probably prefer gifts because of the excitement that comes with unwrapping a present.

“Ang tingin ko ay mas exciting kung gift, kasi bubuksan mo, excited ka, kailangan ko ba 'yan?” he said.

(I think gifts are more exciting because you open it, like you're excited, like "do I need this?")

“Kasi nga wala ka pang masyadong malawak na karanasan. Konti pa ang mga natatanggap mo sa buhay, so ang tinitingnan mo, tamang-tama ba 'yung gift niya sa akin, how important I am to the person,” he explained.

(Teens don't have much experiences in life yet. They haven't received a lot of things, so you tend to wait and see if a gift is perfect for you, to see how important you are to the person.)

“So yung money kasi, walang dating… impersonal. Ngayon kung mahalaga 'yung gift, pwede mo pang ilagay sa memory lane. ‘Uy bigay sa 'kin ng lolo ko ‘to, uy bigay sa 'kin ng napupusuan ko,’ and so forth and so on,” he added.

(Money has less impact... it's impersonal. If a gift is important, you will remember it down memory lane. 'This is from my lolo, this is from my significant other,' and so forth and so on.)

Lucas said Filipinos exchange gifts during Christmas to commemorate God’s greatest gift to mankind.

“God gave Jesus Christ to us a gift, para ipakita sa atin kung paano maging tao, at isalba tayo sa ating lahat na mga utang sa Diyos sa pagkakasala. So gift 'yung Christ.”

“Kaya nga nauso yung gift-giving, para doon sa sentro ni Kristo at 'yung katotohanang siya ang binigay ng Diyos sa atin, nag-aalay tayo sa gift of self to the other,” he said.

(God gave Jesus to us as a gift to show us what it means to be human, and to save us from our sins. Christ is a gift. That's why we give gifts --because Christ is a gift to us, we give a gift of self to the other.)

--TeleRadyo, 8 December 2022

