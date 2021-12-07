Home  >  Life

Davao city hall, mga kalsada nagliwanag dahil sa Christmas decorations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2021 08:54 PM

Tuloy ang Pasko kahit nasa pandemya pa rin. Sa Davao City, nagliwanag ang city hall compound at mga lansangan dahil sa Christmas decoration. Sa Palawan, may sayawan at kantahan bago pinailawan ang higanteng Christmas tree. Nagpa-Patrol, Hernel Tocmo. TV Patrol, Martes, 7 Disyembre 2021

