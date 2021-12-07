Watch more on iWantTFC

Tuloy ang Pasko kahit nasa pandemya pa rin. Sa Davao City, nagliwanag ang city hall compound at mga lansangan dahil sa Christmas decoration. Sa Palawan, may sayawan at kantahan bago pinailawan ang higanteng Christmas tree. Nagpa-Patrol, Hernel Tocmo. TV Patrol, Martes, 7 Disyembre 2021