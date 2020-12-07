Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: What happens to military, police dogs when they retire?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2020 08:38 AM

In this episode of "Matanglawin," get to know an organization that cares for military and police dogs post-retirement and meet some heroic canines that you may rehome.
