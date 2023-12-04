Michelle Dee, Air Force reservist, on patriotism and service for country

Watch more on iWantTFC

Miss Universe Philippines and Air Force reservist Michelle Dee joined the monthly "Stop and Salute" flag-raising ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Rizal Park, Manila on Monday (December 4).

Dee was one of several celebrities who attended the event and encouraged patriotism among the youth, alongside actors and reserve officers Diether Ocampo and Matteo Guidicelli, and "Gomburza" stars Enchong Dee and Cedrick Juan.

"We all have the same shared goal of making sure that we represent our country to the best of our abilities, and I really that the younger generation follows as well," the beauty queen said.