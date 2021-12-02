Home  >  Life

Alam N'yo Ba: Bakit tinawag na 'Athens of the Philippines' ang Molo

ABS-CBN News

Dec 02 2021

Isang lugar sa Iloilo City ang tanyag ngayon at tinawag pa nga na "Athens of the Philippines." Pero paano nga ba nila nakuha ang ganitong bansag? Nagpa-Patrol, Boyet Sison. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 02 Disyembre 2021
 

