MMD on #PorDee: Michelle Dee opens up about Anntonia Porsild

Watch more on iWantTFC

For Michelle Dee and Anntonia Porsild, it's "mission accomplished" after pageant fans from their respective countries found something in common to root for — their unexpected friendship despite being competitors in Miss Universe.

#PorDee, as their tandem is now endearingly called, have been a trending topic on social media, with fans gushing over their interactions during and after the pageant.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo on Friday, December 1, Dee opened up about her personal ties with Porsild, saying they have formed a "real and genuine" friendship.

She also teased that a project involving her and Porsild is in the works, and confirmed that they will both attend the respective national Miss Universe pageants of the Philippines and Thailand next year where they will pass on their crown.