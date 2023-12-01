Even Miss U candidates asked Michelle Dee about her brother

Watch more on iWantTFC

Even Michelle Dee's fellow Miss Universe candidates asked her about her younger brother, Abraham Lawyer, who drew admirers of his own after being seen in El Salvador to support his sister.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo, Dee said some of the candidates would jokingly call her "sister-in-law" after seeing her 20-year-old sibling.

Dee also shared that "a lot of opportunities" has opened for Abraham in local showbiz, including an offer to star in a teleserye.