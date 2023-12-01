Home > Life Even Miss U candidates asked Michelle Dee about her brother ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2023 05:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Even Michelle Dee's fellow Miss Universe candidates asked her about her younger brother, Abraham Lawyer, who drew admirers of his own after being seen in El Salvador to support his sister. In an interview with ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo, Dee said some of the candidates would jokingly call her "sister-in-law" after seeing her 20-year-old sibling. RELATED VIDEO Watch more News on iWantTFC Dee also shared that "a lot of opportunities" has opened for Abraham in local showbiz, including an offer to star in a teleserye. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Michelle Dee, Abraham Lawyer, Miss Universe, pageant, beauty queen Read More: Michelle Dee Abraham Lawyer Miss Universe