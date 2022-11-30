Home  >  Life

Filipino doctor among Ramon Magsaysay awardees honored in Manila

Posted at Dec 01 2022 01:03 AM

A Filipino doctor who is recognized for her efforts in child protection is honored along with three other Ramon Magsaysay Awardees for 2022 at an in-person ceremony in Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022
