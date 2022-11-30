Home  >  Life

Christmas display at bazaar sa Navotas, patok sa mga bisita

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2022 09:10 AM

MAYNILA -- Muling nagliwanag ang lungsod ng Navotas simula nang pailawan ang kanilang giant Christmas tree sa Navotas Citywalk.

Meron din silang malaking Santa Claus at reindeer.

Nakadagdag kasiyahan pa ang kanilang Christmas bazaar kung saan tampok ang 36 stalls na sinusulong ang mga produktong Navoteño.

Isa na dito ang pinagmamalaking patis, bagoong, at suka ng pamilyang Reyes ng Barangay Daanghari.

Magandang oportunidad rin ang bazaar para sa estudyanteng nag-aral ng baking sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) para mapakinabangan ang kanilang mga natutunan.

Binibihisan din at pinalibutan ng iba’t ibang pailaw at dekorasyon ang mga barangay hall sa lugar. 

Bukas ang Christmas bazaar na ito araw-araw hanggang December 23 mula 5 p.m. hanggang 12 a.m.

Kaya iniimbitahan ng lungsod ang lahat para makisaya sa pagdiriwang nila ng Pasko.

--TeleRadyo, 30 November 2022

