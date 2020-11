THROWBACK: Breaking stereotypes about tattoos

Watch also in iWantTFC

Jonathan "Totie" Casimiro's tough image is punctuated by the different inks that cover his body. But when a security guard suffered a seizure inside a mall, he was the first to respond to save the man's life. In this episode of Mission Possible, his friends and family share what they admire about Totie. He also talks about the stories behind his tattoos and how he's breaking stereotypes about being inked.