Meet Michelle Dee's younger brother Abraham Lawyer

Michelle Dee is not the only child of Melanie Marquez to draw attention after the Miss Universe pageant; the Miss International titlist's son, Abraham Lawyer, appears to have pulled admirers of his own, too.

Abe, Dee's younger half-brother, generated buzz on social media as soon as he was spotted supporting the beauty queen during the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador earlier this month.

The curiosity about Abe doesn't appear to have abated, with the 20-year-old student saying he intends to stay humble amid the unexpected fanfare.

"Every time people say that I'm famous or something like that, I just have to keep a humble face or humble attitude. I really don't see how famous I'm becoming. I just take it as a privilege, a blessing," he said.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, November 28, Abe said he intends to focus on his studies first in the US, where he is based, and then see if local showbiz can be a long-haul career.

"You know, showbiz, that's not my thing. I'm going to be honest — I'll try it. It doesn't hurt to try, to explore. But modeling or going on the runway and [doing] photo shoots, that seems to be something more to my liking," he said.

What's certain for Abe so far, however, is not following his mom and sister's footsteps in pageantry, describing it as a "different world" where he'd rather keep cheering from the audience.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)