Campaign vs gender-based violence lights up MOA globe ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2023 12:57 AM People pass by the Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay showing a video displaying a campaign to end violence against women on Friday, November 24. The video, which runs for an hour, is a symbolic act of commitment to end gender-based violence by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and SM Cares. (Video from Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News)