Watch more on iWantTFC

An Italian truffle weighing around 2 pounds sold for 103,000 euros (approximately P5.8 million) at the 21st World White Truffle Auction on Sunday in Alba, Italy.

The international Alba White Truffle fair attracts around 100,000 visitors each year who gather in Piedmont to buy, sell and smell the expensive delicacy.

The white tuber was bought by Michelin-starred chef Umberto Bombana who runs the “Otto e Mezzo” restaurant in Hong Kong after an auction held simultaneously in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Moscow. with Reuters