"We truly gave them an amazing fight." These were Michelle Dee's words in her message to Filipino pageant fans on Sunday, November 19, after her top-10 finish in the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador.

Dee, who was aiming for a fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines, credited the "bayanihan spirit" for motivating her to represent the country in the best way she could.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was clinched the Miss Universe 2023 crown, the first-ever for her country.

