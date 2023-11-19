Watch more on iWantTFC

Fresh off her top-10 finish in Miss Universe, Michelle Dee is set to visit the next host country of the pageant, she revealed shortly after the coronation night on Sunday, November 19.

In a quick interview with ABS-CBN News in El Salvador, Dee confirmed that she is one of several delegates flying to Mexico on November 20. The North American country was announced as the host of the 2024 edition of Miss Universe at the conclusion of this year's pageant.

Dee also expressed gratitude to her supporters, her family, and the creative and training teams behind her Miss Universe bid, including her mentors for the Q&A.

"Sayang hindi ako nakahawak ng mic!" she quipped, referring to the question-and-answer rounds for the top 5 and top 3 finalists.