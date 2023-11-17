x

Home  >  Life

Miss Universe 2023 bets walk the runway in national costume competition

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2023 01:54 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Candidates of Miss Universe 2023 went on stage in El Salvador for the event's national costume competition. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Miss Universe   pageant   Miss Universe 2023   Michelle Dee   El Salvador  