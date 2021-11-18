Home  >  Life

Alam N'yo Ba: 3 bagong species ng salagubang nadiskubre sa Davao region

Posted at Nov 18 2021 08:57 PM

Alam n'yo ba kung anong hayop ang may pinakamaraming species sa buong mundo? Ito ang beetle o salagubang. Mayroong humigit-kumulang 400,000 uri ng salagubang. At alam niyo ba na kamakailan lang, may nadiskubreng 3 bagong uri ng salagubang sa Davao region? Nagpa-Patrol, Boyet Sison. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 18 Nobyembre 2021

