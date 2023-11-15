This attorney is competing in Miss Universe 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC

South Africa's Bryoni Natalie Govender is looking to clinch another Miss Universe crown for her country, which has become an emerging pageant powerhouse in recent years.

An attorney specializing in employment and labor, Govender plans to use her law background to advance her advocacy of women empowerment, ideally with a crown on her head.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News in El Salvador on Tuesday, November 15, the beauty queen also spoke about her heritage, learning from her predecessors, and her building friendships with her pageant competitors.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)