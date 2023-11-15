Miss Universe Thailand on frontrunner status, bond with Michelle Dee

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thailand's Anntonia Porsild admitted there is pressure that comes with being tagged as a "frontrunner" to become the next Miss Universe. But she said she uses it as motivation to keep giving her best in the ongoing pageant.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News in El Salvador on Tuesday, November 14, the Danish-Thai beauty queen also discussed her advocacy, aiming for a bigger dream (after being crowned Miss Supranational in 2019), and her friendship with the Philippines' Michelle Dee.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)