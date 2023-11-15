Meet Miss Universe Colombia, who is a wife and mother

Watch more on iWantTFC

"I am married, I am a mother." This was the proud declaration of Miss Universe Colombia Camila Avella, as she relished being a "winner" just by representing women like her in the ongoing pageant.

Avella, who has a 2-year-old daughter, spoke with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, November 14, about her experience joining Miss Universe as a mother and a wife, as well as the prospect of wearing the crown and juggling family life.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)