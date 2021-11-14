Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Meet this female truck driver

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2021 06:10 AM | Updated as of Nov 15 2021 11:49 AM

"Mission Possible" talks to Marissa Gantong, who drives a truck for her work in delivering soft drinks.
