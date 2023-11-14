Watch more on iWantTFC

Even as a teen and before she entered the world of pageantry, Michelle Dee appeared to have the makings of a beauty queen, her fans agree amid the circulation of a decade-old clip from her TV guesting on ABS-CBN.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 titlist, then 18, joined her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, in the game show "Minute To Win It" in August 2013.

In the recently resurfaced viral clip, Dee was asked by host Luis Manzano about how she feels to have a beauty queen as a mother. At the time, Dee made no mention of any interest in following in Marquez's foot steps.

Ten years later, she is just one step away from her goal of bringing home another international crown, from the Miss Universe pageant.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.