Kilalang tennis player at coach si Jun Toledo.

Matapos ang kanyang career bilang player, siya ang naging head coach sa Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA).

Aminado ang mga manlalarong sumailalim kay Coach Jun na sobrang istrikto niya.

Kwento ni Niño Alcantara isa sa mga tennis player na alaga ni Coach Jun, "There was a point I wanted to stop with him because he was just too much but I said 'OK, this is for my own good, for my future', so I just kept doing it."

"It forced me to be more disciplined on myself and to be more responsible that really helped me become a better player." Dagdag naman ni Iggy Pantino, isa ring tennis player.

Mala-ama ang turing ni Coach Jun sa kanyang mga players.

Paglalarawan sa kanya ni PTA board member Tonico Climent: "Para siyang coach at Tatay. The results don't lie. How many kids, how many players from provinces who have no ability to even train have actually graduated from first division colleges in the USA? And, at the very worst, full scholarships sa local universities."

Pagbabahagi naman ni PTA Founder Rommie Chan, "May malasakit si Jun."

At nang minsang matanong daw noon si Coach Jun kung bakit maganda ang pakitungo ng players sa kanya, ito ang nasabi ng coach:

"Sabi niya, malaki ang malasakit ko sa kanila. Kasama ko sila naninirahan, 24 hrs magkasama kami. It goes without saying: Beyond the tennis court, I am a surrogate parent along with my wife, April, who takes care of them like a mother. Because, during their formative years, they would join us until 18. Hanggang mag-graduate, kasama."

Nitong Pebrero, na-diagnose na may pancreatic cancer si Coach Jun at binawian ng buhay noong September 28.

Ulat ni Dyan Castillejo para sa programang Tao Po. (Nov 12, 2023)