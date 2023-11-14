Miss Universe president explains changes in rules

Watch more on iWantTFC

"We're changing with the times." These were Paula Shugart's words in explaining the numerous changes to the Miss Universe brand, in her first local interview since the pageant scrapped the age limit for candidates and allowed mothers to compete.

The Miss Universe president sat down with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, November 14, discussing what to expect from the coronation night in El Salvador as well as the evolution of the 72-year-old pageant.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)