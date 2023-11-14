Home > Life Miss Universe 2023 rehearsals: All Michelle Dee moments, Nov. 13 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 08:44 PM | Updated as of Nov 14 2023 09:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines' Michelle Dee showed a glimpse of her A-game as she rehearsed the opening number of the Miss Universe pageant along with her fellow candidates on Monday, November 13. Notably, Dee used "Filipinas" instead of the usual "Philippines" in her self-introduction during the rehearsals. She later confirmed to ABS-CBN News that she has long planned on the change and will do the same come final night. The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Michelle Dee, Miss Universe, pageant, beauty queen Read More: Michelle Dee Miss Universe