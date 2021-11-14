Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Health benefits of oregano

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2021 10:24 AM | Updated as of Nov 14 2021 10:30 AM

Dr. Susan Balingit discusses on "Salamat Dok" the components and health benefits of oregano. The herbal plant has several properties that can help treat ailments such as cough, muscle aches, and skin sores.
