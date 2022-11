Watch more on iWantTFC

Entrepreneur, toy and sneakers collector, and philanthropist BigBoy Cheng is coming to ANC where he gets candid with different personalities from the multimedia verse.

Cheng is one of the most followed sneakers and designer toy collectors on social media.

His stamp of approval and funny, no-BS reviews has helped many a small food biz that sprouted at the height of the pandemic.

Stay tuned for the premiere of THE BBC SHOW, a no-holds-barred interview packed with fun games and crazy challenges... only on the ANC YouTube Channel.