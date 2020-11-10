Home  >  Life

Netizens kahon-kahong gulay ang handog sa mga pamilya sa Payatas

Posted at Nov 10 2020 09:32 PM

Matapos ipalabas sa ABS-CBN ang kuwento ng mga pamilyang nagugutom sa Payatas, Quezon City, nagtulong-tulong ang mga netizen at isang social entrepreneur para mahatiran ng pagkain ang buong komunidad. May pagkakataon pa rin ang ibang sumali sa proyekto. Nagpa-Patrol, Chiara Zambrano. TV Patrol, Martes, 10 Nobyembre 2020

