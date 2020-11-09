Home > Life Kapit lang anak: Ang kuwento nina Nanay Elsa at Sarah ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2020 09:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWantTFC "Mission Possible" features the inspiring story of Elsa Badilla, a blind mother, and her 13-year-old daughter Sarah who has Down syndrome. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ca throwback special, Mission Possible, Read More: ca throwback special Mission Possible /news/11/09/20/poe-wants-3-pct-of-govt-revenue-allotted-for-disaster-fund/video/life/11/09/20/environmental-artist/video/life/11/09/20/throwback-the-heart-tugging-story-of-a-girl-with-special-needs-and-her-mom/video/spotlight/11/09/20/throwback-kalagayan-ng-mga-bakwit-ilang-taon-matapos-ang-digmaan-sa-marawi/video/life/11/09/20/throwback-heres-how-you-can-make-paints-using-natural-materials