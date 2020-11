Environmental Artist

Watch also in iWantTFC

In this documentary that won the silver world medal in the Heroes category at the 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, "Local Legends" tells the story of 74-year-old artist and environmentalist Ric Obenza.

Obenza is known to be one of the stalwart environmentalists in Davao City for his contributions to the development of the area.

He narrates how he turns his love for nature into artworks, and how he finds inspiration from painting and planting trees.