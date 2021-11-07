Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: The honest garbage collector

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2021 06:09 AM

"Mission Possible" features Emmanuel Romano, a garbage collector who returned about P420,000 which he found in the trash. The program and its partners gave the honest worker some tokens and took his family to a medical check-up and a vacation.
