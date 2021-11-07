Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Health benefits from lemongrass

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2021 11:00 AM

"Salamat Dok" gives a rundown of what health benefits one may get from tanglad or lemongrass. This plant contains vitamin A and C, folic acid and folate, magnesium, calcium, iron, and potassium. It also aids in lowering one's cholesterol and blood pressure. 
