PatrolPH

Cafe na hango sa 'Squid Game,' patok sa mga kostumer sa Leyte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2021 07:57 PM

Gumawa ng kakaibang gimik ang isang may-ari ng cafe sa Burauen, Leyte para makabawi sa mahinang kitang dulot ng pandemya. Hango sa hit series na "Squid Game" ang kaniyang naiisp, na pumatok naman sa mga kostumer. Nagpa-Patrol, Jenette Ruedas. TV Patrol, Linggo, 7 Nobyembre 2021

