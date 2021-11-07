Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

SILIPIN: Mga makukulay na bulaklak sa Landingan Viewpoint

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2021 07:31 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Naghahanda na ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Nagtipunan, Quirino sa pagbubukas ng turismo. Puwedeng bisitahin doon ang Landingan Viewpoint, na may napakagandang tanawin at makukulay na mga bulaklak. Nagpa-Patrol, Harris Julio. TV Patrol, Linggo, 7 Nobyembre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regions   regional news   turismo   Landingan Viewpoint   Nagtipunan   Quirino  