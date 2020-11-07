Home  >  Life

SILIPIN: Libo-libong Santa figurines naka-display sa compound sa South Cotabato

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2020 09:25 PM

Hindi kayang talunin ng COVID-19 pandemic ang diwa ng Pasko sa puso ng mga Pinoy sa iba't ibang panig ng bansa. Tunghayan ang libo-libong koleksyon ng Santa Claus figures sa bayan ng Tampakan, South Cotabato. Tampok din ang isang toy museum sa General Santos City. Nagpa-Patrol, Chat Ansagay. TV Patrol, Sabado, 7 Nobyembre 2020

