THROWBACK: Bitter but healthy serpentina herbal plant

Serpentina is said to be 10 times more bitter than ampalaya, that's why it can help prevent hyperglycemia. In this episode of "Salamat Dok," get to know more about this plant, which is also used to aid in getting rid of stomach ache, swelling, colds, coughs, and fever. However, this is prohibited for pregnant women because of its abortive properties.