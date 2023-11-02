Watch more on iWantTFC

Emergency services and police broke in a car near the Moscow's Kremlin on Wednesday (November 1) following reports of cat being locked inside.

Local news outlets reported the cat spent several days in the car, without food and water but a passersby noticed the animal in the car only on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear who the cat belonged to, but the owner of the car was reported to have been taken to a psychiatric facility several days before prior the cat was rescued.

After being spotted, the cat in trouble quickly drew attention of people around who suggested smashing a window of a car to set the feline free. The emergency services, however, managed to open the door without damaging the car.

Local media said the cat was dehydrated and hungry but otherwise in good shape. An officer working for Moscow's prosecutor’s office was reported to have temporarily adopted the cat while it recuperates.