Full interview: Meet the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

For the first time in its 72-year history, the Miss Universe pageant will include a representative from Pakistan, model Erica Robin, in the upcoming 2023 edition in El Salvador.

Sitting down for a one-on-one interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday, November 2, Robin opened up about making history as the first Miss Universe Pakistan and shared her journey that led her to the national crown.

Robin also discussed her affinity for the Philippines, where she made her first public appearance after winning Miss Universe Pakistan in September.

Yugen Group, the organizer of the Miss Universe pageants for Pakistan, Bahrain, and Egypt, is owned by Filipino businessman Josh Yugen.

Robin will vie for the Miss Universe crown alongside the Philippines' Michelle Dee, whom she has already met and spoke of fondly. She similarly had high praise for another Filipino beauty queen, Catriona Gray, who won Miss Universe in 2018.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)