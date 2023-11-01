Missing your departed fur babies? Remember them through ‘memorial tiles’

Watch more on iWantTFC

A memorial wall for pets at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in Katipunan Valley in Quezon City on October 26, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Those who miss their departed pets can now have them remembered through memorial tiles.

According to Anna Cabrera, executive director of Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), they used to accept burial in their headquarters in Loyola Heights, Quezon City. That’s when they started making memorial tiles for their rescued dogs.

Although they are not allowing burial in their headquarters now, Cabrera said those who want to remember their departed pets can have a memorial tile made for them.

They now have hundreds of memorial tiles not only for pet dogs and cats, but also pigeons, chickens, goldfish and even a dolphin.

According to Cabrera, most of the pet owners choose to have a memorial tile for their pets made because they can properly mourn their pets in the PAWS headquarters without being mocked or ridiculed.

“Nakikita mo talaga ‘yung mga pamilya, marami talaga silang alaala ng mga pets nila. Siguro kasi, maganda kasi kapag sa PAWS, umiiyak sila sa mga pets nila, hindi sila ni-ridicule, kasi alam namin ang pakiramdam ng nawalan ng pet,” she said.

“Kasi ‘yung iba minsan, ‘pag sinasabi, bakit mo iniiyakan, aso lang ‘yan. Minsan sensitive ‘yung mga tao so they’ll go to a place na talagang maiintindihan ‘yung grief,” she added.

Those who are interested in memorial tiles for their pets can check the PAWS website for more details.