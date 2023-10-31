Home > Life Marcos shares creepy Palace moments in 'Multo sa Malacañang' vlog ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2023 02:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC In a vlog titled "Mga Multo sa Malacañang" released on Halloween, October 31, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and a number of long-time Palace workers recalled creepy encounters inside the chief executive's official residence. In this portion of the vlog, Marcos shared an experience where he felt like being watched by a presence while going up the steps of Malacanang's entrance staircase. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Halloween, Malacanang Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Halloween Malacanang