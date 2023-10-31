Watch more on iWantTFC

In a vlog titled "Mga Multo sa Malacañang" released on Halloween, October 31, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and a number of long-time Palace workers recalled creepy encounters inside the chief executive's official residence.

In this portion of the vlog, Marcos shared an experience where he felt like being watched by a presence while going up the steps of Malacanang's entrance staircase.