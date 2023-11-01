'Alam ko magiging proud kayo': Michelle Dee off to Miss Universe pageant

Watch more on iWantTFC

Having meticulously trained for every aspect of her bid for the Miss Universe crown, the Philippines' representative Michelle Dee is confident that she can make her countrymen proud come pageant night.

In an interview shortly before her flight on Tuesday, October 31, Dee held back tears as she saw a crowd of supporters who gathered at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to send her off.

The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.