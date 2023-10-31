Home  >  Life

Halloween... sa dagat?!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 07:38 PM

Nagdamit ng sari-saring costume pang Halloween ang aabot sa 28 freedivers habang sila'y sumisisid sa Samal Island coral reef.

Kabilang sa mga costume na isinuot ng mga freedivers ay sina Mario at Luigi mula sa Super Mario Bros. na laro. —Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

