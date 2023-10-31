Home > Life Halloween... sa dagat?! ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 07:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagdamit ng sari-saring costume pang Halloween ang aabot sa 28 freedivers habang sila'y sumisisid sa Samal Island coral reef. Kabilang sa mga costume na isinuot ng mga freedivers ay sina Mario at Luigi mula sa Super Mario Bros. na laro. —Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber tagalog news Read More: Halloween freediving Samal Island Davao del Norte