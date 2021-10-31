Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Pancreatic cancer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2021 10:00 AM

Dr. Michael Alan Hernandez tells "Salamat Dok" that pancreatic cancer is often difficult to treat because it gets detected late. He outlines in this throwback episode some symptoms of this aggressive illness that one should look out for.
