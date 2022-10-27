Home  >  Life

PatrolPH

Patok na Pasyalan: Halloween Ghost Town sa Bulacan

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2022 06:50 AM | Updated as of Oct 28 2022 11:45 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Halloween weekend na mga Kapamilya!

Naghahanap ba kayo ng abot-kayang pasyalan para sa inyong annual takutan?

Makipasyal tayo sa Ghost Town sa San Roque, Baliuag, Bulacan - Isa sa mga dinadayong Halloween attractions na patok na patok hindi lang sa mga chikiting kundi pati sa buong pamilya.

17 years na itong Ghost Town na ito dahil 2002 pa sila nagsimulang manakot ng ating mga Kapamilya!

Mayroon dalawang horror houses dito, ang haunted mansion at ang tinatawag nilang graveyard.

100 pesos ang entrance fee dito pero sulit dahil 7000 square meters ang buong pasyalan.
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  halloween   tagalog news   regional news   San Roque   Baliuag   Bulacan  